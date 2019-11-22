A Performance of Support

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Negaunee High School Music Department proudly presents, The Little Mermaid the Musical.

Ariel, Sebastian, and the gang the stage for a vibrant performance.

With over 90 members on the cast and crew, each of them a star, including one person who is finding their time to shine.

Dawson Merrills plays Ursula, a traditionally female role.

Merrills said he’s excited to play this legendary character and hopes to inspire others to take on cross-gender roles.

“I wanted this role along time ago. I did Legally Blonde at Superior Arts Youth Theater and I just knew that I wanted this role. I wanted to try something crazy and I wanted to come out of my comfort zone and I tried and I ended up getting the role that I wanted, said Merrills.

“I’ve really grown from the last year from that, like I started doing the show and I auditioned for the show as Ursula and it brought me out of my shell and it’s just been an eye-opener in my life and has gotten me to do so many other things that I would never think of.”

The cast and crew have shown to be very supportive for Dawson according to Emmye Wiig, the Costume & Make-Up Artist for the musical.

“I am grateful that the directors saw this in him, that he could do this and what an explain that sets to everybody else,” said Wiig.

Join Dawson and the rest of the cast tonight at 7 pm at the Negaunee High School auditorium for opening night.

The musical goes on from tonight through Saturday, with an additional afternoon show Saturday. Tickets are still available.