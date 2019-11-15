Marquette Mountain opens November 22nd

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — With all this snow already arriving, Marquette Mountain will have its season opener Friday, November 22nd.

The staff has been working hard all summer to make sure everything is ready to go when the time does come. Last year, Marquette Mountain did not open until February, but this year, they decided to open a little early.

Andrew Faron, General Manager, Marquette Mountain said, “We felt like we could pull this together within the next week or so. As you see behind me obviously, we have quite a bit of snow. We were able to make a lot over here as well, and we feel like we can put this together in time and give back to the community a little bit. That’s the biggest thing, last season it was a bit of a late opening, so the fact that we can open a little early this year, we’re one really proud of it, we thought it would be very good for our season pass holders to have a bit of a longer season then they got last year.”

There will be only one run open, along with the bunny hill, during opening weekend. Lift tickets will cost $20 for adults and students.