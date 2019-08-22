Michigan man found with 1,400 illegal fish in his freezer

Conservation Officers Joshua Wright (left) and Mark Papineau confiscated more than 1,400 illegal panfish from a Gladwin, Michigan, man. Papineau had received several tips about a man suspected of poaching larger numbers of fish from Lake Lancer, located in Gladwin County.

GLADWIN, MI (WJMN) – Multiple tips about over fishing called into the Michigan Department of Natural Resources led officers to investigate a Gladwin County man. On the morning of August 14, 2019, Conservation Officers Mark Papineau and Joshua Wright conducted a marine patrol on Lake Lancer.

During their investigation, officers found a boat and truck matching the description from their tips. They made contact with the owner who had 13 panfish in his possession. he was within the daily limit of 25. Officers checked later that morning and the boat was gone.

“I’m not over the limit.”

Later the same day, when officers Papineau and Wright returned to the same location, they noticed the man’s vehicle and boat trailer. After waiting an hour, the man returned to the dock. Officers say when the man spotted them, he immediately yelled, “I’m not over the limit.” Officers found he had 24 panfish with him. He admitted this was in addition to the 13 he had caught earlier in the day, which was over the daily limit.

Officers then followed the man back to his home to collect the illegally caught fish. The man consented to letting them search his chest freezers in their garage. They found the 13 fish from earlier in the day, plus an additional six he had not reported. Officers then discovered 70 bags full of filleted panfish, totaling more than 1,400.

The fish were confiscated and the man was issued a ticket. Once the fish are no longer needed as evidence, they will be donated to a food bank or church.

