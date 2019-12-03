Closings
Two-vehicle crash in Marquette Township

Local
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two-vehicle personal injury crash on County Road HQ near US 41 West.

A silver 2010 Ford Escape, driven by a 21-year-old Illinois woman, failed to yield to northbound County Road HQ traffic. The Ford Escape turned southbound out of the Target parking lot entrance onto County Road HQ in front of a white 2002 Subaru Forester, driven by a 24-year-old Mohawk man, who was traveling northbound on County Road HQ.

The Subaru struck the Ford escape, resulting in disabling damage to both vehicles.

There were two occupants in the Ford Escape, and the front seat passenger sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The front-seat passenger, a 19-year-old Marquette woman, was transported to UP Health Systems Marquette Hospital for minor injuries and is in stable condition.

The 21-year-old Illinois woman was cited for failure to yield, and the crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the crash scene was Marquette Township Fire and Rescue and Marquette Detailing Towing Service.

