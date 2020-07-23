$10K in rewards offered for missing Menominee Tribe members

MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wisc. (WJMN) – The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin announced rewards totalling $10,000 in connection with 2 missing Menominee Tribal member cases.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about Katelyn Kelley who has been missing since June 16, 2020. Another $5,000 is being offered to help find Robert Lyons who was last seen on June 4, 2017.





Menominee Tribal Chairwoman Joan Delabreau said it has been over 30 days since Katelyn Kelley disappeared and more than 3 years since anyone has seen Robert Lyons.

Katelyn Kelley was seen on the Menominee Indian Reservation in the area of County Highway VV and Silver Canoe Road around 10:30 p.m. on June 16, 2020. Her last known sighting was at her apartment in the City of Shawano between 11:00 p.m. on June 16 and 3:00 a.m. on June 17.

Robert Lyons who disappeared on June 4, 2017 was operating a red and white ATV in the Village of Keshena. The ATV was found in the Long Marsh area on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Both cases are still active and open. Menominee Tribal Police are asking anyone with information on Kelley or Lyons to call them at 715-799-3881.

Tribal Chairwoman Delabreau also wanted to renew awareness of two unsolved missing persons cases. Rae Tourtillott who’s unsolved murder happened more than 30 years ago. Lisa Ninham, who disappeared 40 years ago has still never been found.