19th annual Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch open for fall activities

ROCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Pumpkins, treats, and plenty of cute animals. It is the Hayes family’s annual Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch.

“It’s amazing. We are so thrilled to death to be open again,” said Lenore Hayes, the owner of Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. “It brings a lot of joy to our hearts and we love to share the property with everyone that comes. It’s just a really neat fall thing to do.”

Lenore and her husband David have been hosting fall festivities on their farm for 19 years now.

There are activities for both children and adults.

“Oh my goodness, we have hay mountain. We have duck races for the kids. We have a ball climb. Also, we have a tilt challenge, and we have a rope maze, and a hay maze, and straw tunnel maze. And of course, the big one is our corn maze, which is sponsored by Bay Lakes Center for Complex Dentistry.”

Hayes said they are following safety precautions while still being able to provide fun for families.

“You have to have your mask upon entering the corn maze, yes. And of course, if your group is closer than six feet to other groups, then it is required to wear them.”

Hand washing stations are also available.

Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch are open every Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. through October 31.

Admission is $9 per person and kids under two years old are free. There are also discounts for senior citizens, veterans/military, and groups with 20 or more.

For more information, you can visit Hayes Corn Maze’s Facebook and website.

