1st cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Michigan

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The first cases of COVID-19, coronavirus disease 2019, have been confirmed in Michigan, according to the Michigan State Police.

They say Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to speak around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to provide an update on the situation and how the state plans to handle it.

Sources told WXYZ in Detroit that one of the confirmed cases is in Oakland County and the other one is in Wayne County.

News 8 will provide live coverage of Whitmer’s speech on WOOD TV8 and on WOODTV.com. We will also provide more information as it comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Baraga, L'anse survive regional quarterfinal round

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Baraga, L'anse survive regional quarterfinal round"

New breast cancer procedure

Thumbnail for the video titled "New breast cancer procedure"

Michigan voter turn out showed promise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michigan voter turn out showed promise"

LIVE: Gwinn schools sinking fund on ballot for third time

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIVE: Gwinn schools sinking fund on ballot for third time"

Marquette County Clerk on voter turnout and what voters want to know

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Clerk on voter turnout and what voters want to know"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/10/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/10/2020"