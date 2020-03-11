1st cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The first cases of COVID-19, coronavirus disease 2019, have been confirmed in Michigan, according to the Michigan State Police.

They say Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to speak around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to provide an update on the situation and how the state plans to handle it.

Sources told WXYZ in Detroit that one of the confirmed cases is in Oakland County and the other one is in Wayne County.

News 8 will provide live coverage of Whitmer’s speech on WOOD TV8 and on WOODTV.com. We will also provide more information as it comes into our newsroom.