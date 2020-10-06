39 animals seized in animal cruelty investigation in Manistique; two suspects arrested

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Manistique Public Safety officers conducted an investigation of animal cruelty on Schoolcraft Avenue on July 8.

39 total animals were seized that date: nine dogs, 12 cats, four bearded dragon lizards, 13 chickens, and a hamster. The animals were taken into custody and were cared for by the Eva Burrell Animal Shelter pending additional investigation and possible criminal charges for the occupants of the residence.

On September 21, 41-year-old Shawn Patrick Dupee of Manistique was arraigned in the 93rd District Court for Count 1: Animals – Abandoning/Cruelty to 10 or more but fewer than 25 animals, a felony of four years; a $5,000 fine; and up to 500 hours of community service or any combination of penalties. Bond was set at $5,000 cash with 10 percent allowed with a preliminary hearing date set for October 19, 2020.

On October 5, 42-year-old Tammy Lynn Munoz of Manistique was arraigned in the 93rd District Court for the same Count 1: Animals – Abandoning/Cruelty charge as Dupee. Munoz’s bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance with a preliminary hearing date set for October 20, 2020.

Arrest warrants were issued in this case by Schoolcraft County Prosecutor Timothy Noble.

All of the animals seized in the investigation were forfeited by the suspects and have now been adopted into new homes.

The Manistique Public Safety Department was assisted by Eva Burrell Animal Shelter, the Upper Peninsula Veterinary Service, Thompson Veterinary Clinic, The Garlyn Zoo of Naubinway, Michigan, and other Manistique citizens.