9th annual Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade starts tomorrow

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The ninth annual Marquette Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade will be held tomorrow night in downtown Marquette.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the corner of North Third Street and Fair Avenue and ends at the Marquette Commons.

Santa will make an appearance. Plus, there will be mini therapeutic horses in the parade too.

The city’s Christmas tree will be lit up afterward.

” The community really, really enjoys coming out to this event, we get probably about a thousand or so people coming down to watch the parade and it’s a really great thing for families. It’s very family-friendly, and it’s a great way to kick off the holiday season, ” says Tara Laase-McKinney, events coordinator for the Marquette Downtown Development Authority.

Children who attend the parade will also have a chance to get their letters out to Santa.

Staff from the Marquette Post Office will be there to collect the letters.

Third Street between Bluff and Main Streets is said to be a good place for watching the parade.