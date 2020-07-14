Human and animal neglect investigation in Manistique

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Manistique Department of Public Safety are investigating cases of animal, child, and vulnerable adult negelect. They received numerous reports of possible neglect at a home on Schoolcraft Avenue in Manistique. Using a search warrant, officers investigated the home on Monday July 13, 2020.

Public Safety Officers found 9 people living in the home. 8 of them were at the house when the warrant was served. The Michigan Department of Human Services removed two children from the home. They are also investigating the possible neglect of two elderly vulnerable adults found in the home.

What officers found inside the home were 39 animals, including 9 dogs, 12 cats, 4 bearded dragon lizards, 13 chickens, and a hamster. Many of the animals were found in poor physical condition. They were found with flea infestations and unsanitary living conditions. All animals are being cared for by the Eva Burrell Animal Shelter and Upper Peninsula Veterinary Service.

A formal report has been submitted to Schoolcraft County Prosecutor Timothy Noble for review and possible criminal charges. The Manistique City Attorney has also been contacted regarding violations of city zoning ordinances.

On Tuesday, WJMN received a statement from the Eva Burrell Animal Shelter in Manistique.

“We are so fortunate to have been part of this opportunity to assist these animals in need. As this is an on-going legal matter we are not posting pictures or giving direct details. We can say that the many animals that needed to be treated for severe flea infestation are being treated, those with ear mites have been tended to, those with health issues are being monitored and made comfortable . We are working on socializing, providing good nutrition, snuggle time, and proper care. We appreciate the community support and efforts during this time. Monetary donations would be appreciated if anyone would like to assist.“

