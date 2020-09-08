Annual Baraga Days event to be held virtually this year

(WJMN) – The Bishop Baraga Association is going forth with the annual Baraga Days event this year, but virtually due to the pandemic.

It will be held on September 19 through September 20. The event is free and can be watched on their website or Facebook page.

“So this year, we were actually slated to go to Lemont, Illinois to Slovenian catholic center,” said Lenora McKeen, the executive director of the Bishop Baraga Association. “But because of the pandemic, we will be having a virtual event. So, actually we’re going to mirror typical Baraga Days. So it’s a two-day event. And what we’re doing is it will be available on our website for people. We’ll have specific times for presentations but all of it will be taped so they’re able to replay it. We don’t expect people to sit at their computers for two days. But, what we’re trying to do is offer something for everyone who would normally be able to participate in the event.”

For a full list of scheduled events, you can click here.

