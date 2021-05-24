Aspirus Medical Monday: Stroke awareness

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – May is National Stroke Awareness Month.

A stroke occurs when the flow of blood to a portion of the brain is interrupted. A reduction in blood flow can occur because of a clot that blocks a blood vessel or because of bleeding in the brain. The extent of irreversible cell death that occurs from the lack of blood supply depends on the duration of the reduced blood flow. Stroke is the No. 5 leading cause of death in the United States and is a leading cause of serious, long-term disability. Stroke needs immediate medical attention.

Local 3 News spoke with Ryan Bessolo, ED & ICU Supervisor, Trauma Program Coordinator and Stroke Readiness Coordinator about what people need to know about strokes.

Symptoms of a stroke include:

B alance – Sudden loss of coordination or balance

If you experience symptoms of stroke:

Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Do not drive.

Ways to prevent strokes:

Maintain a healthy weight

Maintain good blood sugar control

Stop smoking

Maintain normal blood pressure

