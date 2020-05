SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – According to the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, the body of Bruce Burling was found in the Cloverland Electric Hydroelectric Plant.

The 64-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie was reported missing on April 13. He was last seen April 9 at the Mid-City Motel on Portage Street wearing a maroon robe and boxer shorts.

According to the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, Burling has severe medical issues and poor communication skills.