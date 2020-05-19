Calumet celebrating graduating seniors with community parade

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – High School Seniors would usually be getting ready for a walk across the stage and a flip of the tassel to signify the end of another chapter in their education. With COVID-19 bringing the school year to an early end, communities are now coming together to give these seniors the best sendoff they can.

On Friday, May 22 at 6:00 p.m. Calumet High School’s class of 2020 will take part in an honorary parade.

The parade will start at the Calumet Colosseum, proceed down fifth street in downtown Calumet. The route will then turn, and go past the Football Field, Garden View Assisted Living & Memory Care, Mine Street and travel down Calumet Avenue. The route will turn onto Depot Street and travel into Laurium. The route will proceed down Hecla street into downtown Laurium, across to Lake Linden Avenue where the route will turn around and head back towards the Calumet Colosseum.

“The Community is invited to come out and wish the Calumet High School Senior Class congratulations on their accomplishments.” Said Amy Bennetts, CHS Senior Parent. “Due to COVID-19, the seniors are not getting to experience all the graduation festivities and experiences as many of us have and it’s important to celebrate their successes.”

Lineup starts for the parade at the Colosseum at 5:00 p.m. According to the event page, everyone should be home in time to watch a graduation video from Calumet High School which is expected to start at 7:30 p.m. on Youtube.

If you want to help acknowledge the accomplishments of a graduation senior, you can add their picture to the WJMN Senior Sendoff. We have an online gallery of seniors and we’re featuring different graduates during our 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts. You can submit your senior by clicking this link.