Calumet on thin ice: Safety reminder from Michigan State Police

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Whether you live in or plan to visit the Copper Country, think twice before you go out on the ice. That’s the reminder from the Calumet Post of Michigan State Police. MSP issued a release on Friday asking people to be cautious before spending any time on a frozen pond, lake, or canal.

According to State Police, the recent warmer weather has created unsafe ice conditions. One specific area of concern is the Houghton Canal and areas near the Portage Lift Bridge. Due to the strong currents under the ice and the salt or dirt deposited on the lift bridge deck, the ice is very unstable in these areas.

MSP suggests, while no ice is 100 percent safe, the ideal conditions to walk or drive on is new, clear ice that is not covered by snow. They say the minimum thickness of solid ice needed to travel safely by foot is four inches and eight – 12 inches for snowmobiles, ATV’s, cars and small trucks.

To stay safe while participating in ice activities, State Police provided the following suggestions.

· Test ice thickness and quality with a spud or needle bar or an auger. Ice does not form with uniform thickness on any body of water. Underwater springs or currents can wear thin spots in ice on any body of water.

· Ice formed by melted and refrozen snow appears milky, is very porous and can be very weak. Ice covered by snow should always be presumed unsafe.

· Pay attention to weather reports. Never venture out on big water if blowing snow is in the forecast.

· Avoid driving on the ice whenever possible, especially at night. Reduced visibility increases the chance for driving into an open or weak ice area.

· Go out with a buddy and keep a good distance apart as you walk on the ice.

· Carry a pair of ice picks or a device, such as a screwdriver that can be used to pull you out of the water and onto solid ice.

· Wear a life vest under your winter gear or wear a flotation snowmobile suit; however, do NOT wear a flotation device if traveling across the ice in an enclosed vehicle.

Below is our exclusive ice rescue demonstration with the Coast Guard.