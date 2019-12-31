Can old Christmas trees be used to combat erosion?

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — With Christmas behind us, many people are looking for ways to recycle their tree. Some people are using their old tree to help combat erosion while others are against it.

Over the years people have asked if old Christmas trees can be used to fight erosion.

Although this concept may sound strange it is not a new idea.

Back in 2013, Thousands of Christmas trees were placed along Long Beach in New York to promote dune restoration after Hurricane Sandy, according to The New York Times.

We talked with Andrea Denham from the Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy. She says that doesn’t mean you should go throw your tree in the lake.

Andrea Denham, the Executive director of the Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy says, ” Simply putting a Christmas tree out on the shore, what’s gonna happen is that Christmas tree is going to flow out into the lake, it’s going to get caught in somebody’s motor in the spring, it’s going to cause hazards, for boaters, or people out on jet skis, people swimming. They’re going to snag up and cause a lot of debris. ”

According to the Sierra Club, some places will partially bury trees to help collect sand or add nutrients to the soil.

However, Denham says there are other ways to fight erosion.

” The biggest thing that I think people can do, to help stabilize the soil of their streams, or lakes, or whatever they have near them, is to plant native trees, and flowers, dune grasses if you got sand, ” says Denham.

Denham says erosion is affecting the lives of many in the U.P.

” Erosion is specifically such a big issue because this community is because it’s changing our way of life. Part of why we have tourists come up here, part of why people vacation up here, move up here or stay here is because of our pristine beaches and the clean water, says Denham. “And our shoreline we can access, whether it’s by building a house near it, or walking down to it, and having all of this erode away is really concerning for people. We’re watching our way of life erode away in some ways.”