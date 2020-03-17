Catholic Masses suspended in the Upper Peninsula

Closings
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The following a release and statement from the Diocese of Marquette regarding Catholic Mass in relation to restrictions placed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop John Doerfler of the Diocese of Marquette has suspended public Masses in the diocese, which covers Michigan’s Upper Peninsula through April 5, 2020. All Catholics are dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass during this time.

Bishop Doerfler came to this decision through much prayer, and in light of the governor’s executive order restricting assemblies to 50 people. He wrote to parishioners, “Given that the Eucharist is the source and summit of our life, I have taken this extraordinary measure with deep charity for the personal welfare of all of you.”

“During this time, I and the priests do not abandon you. We pledge to find ways to reach out to you to express our love and concern, even if this be remotely. During this time, there are also many ways you can support your parish by touching base with parishioners who are homebound or sick, assisting a neighbor with an errand, by encouraging and supporting each other and praying daily for everyone impacted by the pandemic and or are suffering from any illness. By sharing the Gospel in your words and actions, you can bring the Good News of Jesus Christ to others at a time when it is deeply needed,” Bishop Doerfler wrote.

“This is a time for all of us to pray and trust in the Lord. Please spend time praying in your homes and with your families,” Bishop Doerfler wrote. “Remember that our Lord has said, ‘Do not be afraid.’ God has foreseen that this pandemic would happen. He does not abandon us. We do not live in fear, we live in faith.”

