College football assistant resigns following Hitler comment

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — The newly hired coach for a college football team in western Michigan has resigned following a suspension for referring to Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler as a “great leader.”

Grand Valley State University says in a statement Thursday on its website that Morris Berger and the school reached a mutual agreement regarding his position as offensive coordinator.

The school announced Berger’s hiring last week, but during a January 23rd interview with the school newspaper he was asked which three historical figures he would like to have dinner with. Berger then listed Hitler, adding that “you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

