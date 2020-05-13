Delta County adjusts date to reopen courthouse

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN/RADIO RESULTS NETWORK) – Just days after a vote to re-open the Delta County Courthouse, the timeline is being pushed back until May 19.

During a virtual commission meeting on May 5, the Delta County Board voted to re-open the County Courthouse and county parks. Some commission members wanted to wait a couple more weeks to get an all clear from state representatives.

According to our media partners with Radio Results Network, the following order was issued by the Delta County Board of Commissioners:

Delta County of Michigan is following the State of Michigan’s recommendations in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus and is taking measures to protect the overall public health of our citizens, families, and employees.

‘Delta County is extending the Courthouse closure through the end of business May 19, 2020. This matter will be reevaluated at the next scheduled Delta County Board of Commissioners meeting on May 19, 2020.

The closure consists of the following:

1. All County Offices will remain closed to the public through end of business on May 19, 2020.

2. County staff will be available via telephone to be able to assist the public with any service or question they may have. Please be patient, as the call volume may increase during this time.

a. A list of departments and services can be found on the County’s website at deltacountymi.org.

3. A separate notice on Court proceedings can also be found on the County’s website at deltacountymi.org.

4. If you have a scheduled appointment or were planning to visit any Delta County Office, you may call the corresponding department to receive further instruction.

5. This closure includes the Delta County Airport Administration Office.

a. The Delta County Airport is still operational at this time and flights are going as scheduled or individuals with mandatory travel needs. For more up to date information on flights, please visit the Delta County Airport Facebook page.

6. This closure includes the Delta County Sheriff’s Department.

a. If you are looking to post a bond for an inmate or have questions regarding visitor restrictions or procedures, please visit the County’s website at deltacountymi.org and follow to the video visiting options.

7. This closure includes the Veteran’s Service Office.

a. The DAV Van Shuttle rides to Iron Mountain is suspended until further notice.

b. If you had a scheduled appointment or need assistance, please contact the Veteran’s Coordinator at 906-786-7228.

8. This closure also includes the Friend of the Court Offices.

a. If you are looking to make a payment, you may use the drop box located on the West end of the Courthouse building, Check or Money Order only are accepted.

b. General Questions for the FOC can be directed to 906-789-5110 and access to the Interactive Voice Response from the State of Michigan can be made by calling 877- 543-2660.

9. For Statewide and National Information on COVID-19, please visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus or CDC.gov/coronavirus.

At this time, the best thing the public can do is abide by Governor Whitmer’s Stay Home Stay Safe Order. Unless you are leaving the house for exceptions listed in the order, please stay home.