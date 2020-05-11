Delta County plans for non-emergency phone line outage

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A three hour phone line outage is planned for Tuesday night affecting the administrative lines for Delta County Central Dispatch. The outages is for scheduled maintenance and is scheduled to begin at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and last until 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Emergency 911 lines will be functioning as normal during the non-emergency line outage.

The maintenance outage will affect calls to Central Dispatch, Escanaba Public Safety, and Gladstone Public Safety. The public is encouraged to call 911 for emergencies, and for any service calls in Delta County that need to be addressed immediately.

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety is asking for people to not send message to their Facebook page for calls and services.