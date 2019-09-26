Final Wednesday Evening Farmers Market in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MICH (WJMN) — Tonight Marquette celebrated the beginning of Autumn at the final Wednesday Evening Farmers Market.

Tonight was 16 of the 16 week season for the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market.

It featured a wide range of veggies, from carrots, tomatoes, celery, and onions.

” Fresh vegetables are like so, they just taste so much better than what you can get at the grocery store, so I love providing it to our community, ” says Kate Debs, owner of Mighty Soil Farm.

Kate tells me farming means everything to her.

” It means so many things, it’s like taking care of the land and building soil and growing delicious and nutritious vegetables and getting to share that with my community, ” continues Debs.

People tell me going to the farmers market is an experience.

” I get a lot of good feedback from people who just love to come to the farmer market, it’s an experience. It’s different than just going to the grocery store, we have wonderful music happening, you get to know the people that are growing and raising your food and I think that provides such a connection to their land and their food and what they’re putting in their bodies, says Debs.

Although the Wednesday evening markets are finished you can still go to the Marquette Commons every Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until December 14.