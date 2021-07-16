First 2021 Music on Third Street was a major hit

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – The first of three Music on Third Street kicked off Thursday night in downtown Marquette. 15 total artists lined Third Street and filled the area with various types of music.

“Music on Third is definitely something we are going to be able to do. It’s outside, people can be distanced and it’s an activity people really love coming to,” Tara Laase-McKinney the Promotions and Events Coordinator for the Marquette DDA said. “It really brings the community out and it brings tourists as well so it is something we are really happy we are able to do.”

After the COVID-19 Pandemic canceled these events last year, Laase-McKinney says that she had many musicians reach out wanting to participate in the event.

“I think musicians are really excited to have an opportunity to play,” Laase-McKinney said. “You know they haven’t really had an opportunity to play in almost two years really to really perform in front of their audiences so we are just really happy to be able to offer this to the community.”

The next Music on Third Street will take place on August 19 beginning at 6 pm.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority will post the schedule and line up for the upcoming music on Third Street in August on their Facebook Page. For that, you can click here.