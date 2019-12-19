First look inside the new Ojibwa Casino before grand opening

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — More jobs, new games, and room to bring bigger groups into the community. We got our first look inside the renovated Ojibwa Casino Thursday.

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community leaders along with the casino staff will celebrate the opening with walking tours from 10 to 11 a.m

Larry Denomie, the casino general manager, says the new location has way more to offer.

” We’ve doubled the number of slot machines that we have in the place, we’ve added some additional venues, we have a new featured restaurant that was designed and the menu was created by Dave Anderson, ” says Larry Denomie, General Manager at Ojibwa Casino.

Denomie says this new casino will help boost the economy.

” We’re hiring 60 to 70 employees to help staff the facility, so that along with adding the additional venues to the original casino and bringing people into the area to help enjoy what we have here, ” continues Denomie.

The new facility also features a 1,200-seat amphitheater and convention space with enough room for 400 seats.

Denomie says it will be great for the community.

” I think the community will love it, I think they will find that our atmosphere is way different than the original casino. The new ventilation system that a new building like this will clean up the air. We had some issues with the smoke being an issue for a lot of but the ventilation system will clear that up, ” says Denomie.

The casino will celebrate the occasion all weekend with live bands performing both Friday and Saturday.