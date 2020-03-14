Forsyth Township Firefighter dies while serving community

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Forsyth Township shared on Saturday morning the tragic passing of firefighter, Ben Lauren. They said he died while fighting a structure fire alongside his Forsyth Township Fire Department family.
In the statement from the township, it said that Ben’s father, Ron, and sister, Tori are also members of the department.
Ben Lauren was a third generation volunteer firefighter.
Fire departments across the Upper Peninsula have been sharing their thoughts and support for Ben Lauren’s biological and firefighting families.