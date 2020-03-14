Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Forsyth Township Firefighter dies while serving community

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Forsyth Township shared on Saturday morning the tragic passing of firefighter, Ben Lauren. They said he died while fighting a structure fire alongside his Forsyth Township Fire Department family.

In the statement from the township, it said that Ben’s father, Ron, and sister, Tori are also members of the department.

Ben Lauren was a third generation volunteer firefighter.

Fire departments across the Upper Peninsula have been sharing their thoughts and support for Ben Lauren’s biological and firefighting families.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020"

Precious Metals 3-13-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-13-2020"

Prostate cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prostate cancer"

Stocks 3-13-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 3-13-2020"

HOT Plate Pottery & Art Studio provides take-home kits for families staying home due to Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "HOT Plate Pottery & Art Studio provides take-home kits for families staying home due to Coronavirus"

Redeemer Lutheran Church keeping doors open during Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Redeemer Lutheran Church keeping doors open during Coronavirus pandemic"