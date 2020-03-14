Forsyth Township Firefighter dies while serving community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) - The Salvation Army of Marquette County announced that it will continue lunch feeding programs in Marquette and Ishpeming. Their food pantry programs will be expanded for families with children while the school systems are closed.

Lunch services will continue Monday-Friday in Marquette, and Monday and Wednesday in Ishpeming from noon to 12:45. Additional food safety and food service precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of clients. “This is a critical source of nutrition for some of our clients, and so we want to make sure we have this available during this time when necessary cutbacks in service in other areas are happening” said Captain Doug Winters.

If the crisis continues to increase in severity, additional precautions such as serving food ‘to go’ will be considered.

The Salvation Army is inviting clients with school age children to an additional pantry visit during the school closure. This additional food will be offered to help client families with children at home. Any others who are in food crisis are also invited to visit our offices during Pantry hours to register for services. The pantries in Ishpeming and Marquette are open Monday and Tuesday, 9:30-3:30, Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

The CatPacks program will continue to be offered to students of Northstar Academy during this crisis, and additional food products were sent home with the students on March 13, 2020 to assist them during the school closure.

Mobile Food Pantries from Feeding America will be held on April 16 and May 28, 5:00 to 6:30 PM at The Salvation Army, 1009 Baraga Avenue, Marquette. 15,000 pounds of food will be delivered and distributed to up to 300 families suffering from food insecurity. The April distribution is possible due to a generous gift from the Superior Health Foundation. The Church of Latter Day Saints Men’s Club and The Red Cross staff are volunteering to support the April Mobile Food Pantry.

How You Can Help: