Get ready for more lane changes on US-41 in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Starting on Monday, September 16, drivers going through Marquette Township will need to be mindful of a new set of lane changes.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is reconstructing US-41/M-28 between Marquette County Road 492 to just west of Brickyard Road, extending the existing roadway.

New roundabouts are being placed at Brickyard Road down by Best Buy and Lowes, as well as at Marquette County Road 492 outside Walmart and Target, replacing the existing traffic lights.

The latest changes are at the intersection of 492/US-41 where the entrance and exit to Walmart are shifting. Traffic near Brickyard road will be condensed to one lane in each direction.

The new changes should be in place until late October.