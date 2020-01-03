Happy Mew Year for Cat’s Day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — You may have celebrated the new year yesterday, but cats get to celebrate the new year today.

Well, technically, according to the creators, cats can’t celebrate the new year, they celebrate the mew year.

This holiday was designed to celebrate and spoil your feline friends.

And there’s plenty of ways you can ring in the mew year with your cat.

“Just playing with them, snuggling with them, trying to even dress them up, which a lot of them probably won’t like, but it would be adorable to have a little cat hat on. Just celebrate with the kitty cat, give them a little bit of milk, something they usually don’t get a little bit of tuna, something special to ring in the mew year, ” says Amber Sodergren, owner of Pet Sitters Plus Kennels.

Other ideas would be to get them a checkup at the vet for the mew year.

If you don’t have a cat, you could donate to a cat charity, or spend the day volunteering at an animal shelter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/2/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/2/2020"

Coffee for a cause

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee for a cause"

Spread Goodness Day Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spread Goodness Day Part Two"

Spread Goodness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spread Goodness Day"

HEALTH WATCH: Blood clot treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "HEALTH WATCH: Blood clot treatment"

2020 Ball Drop Bash in downtown Marquette

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Ball Drop Bash in downtown Marquette"