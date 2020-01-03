Happy Mew Year for Cat’s Day

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — You may have celebrated the new year yesterday, but cats get to celebrate the new year today.

Well, technically, according to the creators, cats can’t celebrate the new year, they celebrate the mew year.

This holiday was designed to celebrate and spoil your feline friends.

And there’s plenty of ways you can ring in the mew year with your cat.

“Just playing with them, snuggling with them, trying to even dress them up, which a lot of them probably won’t like, but it would be adorable to have a little cat hat on. Just celebrate with the kitty cat, give them a little bit of milk, something they usually don’t get a little bit of tuna, something special to ring in the mew year, ” says Amber Sodergren, owner of Pet Sitters Plus Kennels.

Other ideas would be to get them a checkup at the vet for the mew year.

If you don’t have a cat, you could donate to a cat charity, or spend the day volunteering at an animal shelter.