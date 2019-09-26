Hockey UP Here: Game day in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Game day has arrived for the people of Calumet, Michigan. After months of patiently waiting and growing excitment, NHL Hockey returns to the Upper Peninsula. The Detroit Red Wings and Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues take the ice at Calumet Colosseum at 7 p.m. Thursday. The teams are already talking about the town.

Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Colton Parayko and Jordan Binnington are headed to #HockeyvilleUSA. https://t.co/tmaDyzgoUD #stlblues — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) September 25, 2019

Even the announcers are learning about the Copper Country.

1st order of business tomorrow, have the mayor change the city’s name to Kal-umet for one day. LOL And or perhaps the arena to the Kal-iseum — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) September 26, 2019

You can watch our celebration of the Calumet Community from our special, Hockey UP Here through the videos in this story.

There’s a pep rally before the game at Calumet High School.

