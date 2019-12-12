GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) — Christmas is around the corner, and you can celebrate this holiday season with a new four-legged friend.

UPAWS is hosting a “Home for the Holidays” open house event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

All animals will be 25 dollars to adopt due to the Bissell Foundation’s Empty the Shelters Event.

UPAWS will also be offering 25% off merchandise in its retail area.

When you stop by the shelter you can adopt any kind of animal you want.

” We have all kinds of pets for the adoption event. From of course dogs and cats, we have bunnies, we have finches, you can get 11 finches that all live together and their big cage with all the accessories for 25 dollars if you’re a bird lover,” says, Ann Brownell, the Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator.

The event will also feature food, snacks, and goody bags with adoptions.