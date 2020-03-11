How social media helped Gwinn win on election night

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – When voters in the Gwinn area went to the polls on March 10th, there was a familiar proposal on the ballot. It was a sinking fund for the Gwinn Area Community Schools (GWACS). When all the votes were counted 1472 voted yes and 1155 voted against it. This was the third time the fund appeared on the ballot, but the first time it succeeded.

We asked GWACS Superintendent Sandra Petrovich for her reaction to the vote in favor of the tax increase, she believes a series of social media videos she posted are responsible. Petrovich said, “Just because of a no vote or no votes last year doesn’t mean the needs have gone away. The needs were still there, so communicating those differently I believe helped us with the yes vote.”

In the videos she showed issues withing the school district like a lack of running water, holes in the floor, and outdated communications equipment. “We insured that everyone in communities, the families and residents saw visually what are needs are through a series of videos. I believe through that it was our tipping point to get the voters to realize the needs do exist.” Petrovich said.

Now that the vote went in her favor, Superintendent Petrovich says the next challenge is figuring out where to start. “You know those needs are so prevalent that it’s going to be hard to pick what’s first.” Petrovich went on to talk about how they’ll move forward once the prioritize the projects. “You know we’ll have to figure out if we have any cash flow available to start some of those projects and pay ourselves back with the millage money. Or we may just have to wait until tax season comes back again.”

Petrovich tells us the health and safety of the students comes first. She plans on continuing her series of videos during the projects to promote transparency and let the community know how their tax money is being spent. “To make sure our voters know where the money can’t be spent with the sinking fund. How salaries cannot come out of the sinking fund. Transportation cannot come out of the sinking fund.”

Petrovich posted a thank you video on Wednesday afternoon.

You can find a list of proposed projects and their costs, here.