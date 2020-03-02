How to change your absentee vote

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you already turned in your absentee ballot in Michigan for the primary election and you voted for one of the candidates no longer in the race, you have a few options.

You have the option of spoiling your absentee ballot, which means that ballot no longer counts, and you get a new one.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, you can request a new absentee voter ballot be mailed to you until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

You can also get one in person at the city or county clerk’s office until 4 p.m. Monday, March 9.

On Election Day, you can spoil your ballot and vote in person by completing an affidavit of lost or destroyed absent voter ballot or by surrendering the original ballot, but that’s only if you haven’t turned it in.

If you already turned in your absentee ballot, there is nothing you can do on Election Day.