Investigators return to plane crash site where Ironwood pilot died

ONTONAGON, MI (WJMN) — Jack Maccani of Ironwood died during a plane crash on Saturday in the area of Carp Lake. FAA and NTSB officials returned to the crash site on Monday along with local authorities.

An autopsy is scheduled for Maccani, following FAA and NTSB requirements.

According to the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s office, a plane which left Gogebic County Airport destined for Ontonagon did not arrive as scheduled. Using the pilot’s cell phone data, authorities were able to refine their search area to a remote area near Carp Lake.

Search crews on the ground were able to find the plane and the pilot, Jack Maccani, who passed away before they arrived.

WJMN has contacted the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s office for additional information on Monday’s search of the crash site.