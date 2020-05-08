Iron Mountain Police searching for suspects in armed home invasion

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Police Department is asking anyone to come forward with information about an armed home invasion that happened Thursday.

Police said it happened at 11:22 p.m. at an apartment in the 100 block of West Fleshiem Street. Two men with guns broke into an upstairs apartment. They got into a fight with man who lived there. During the fight, the resident was, “pistol whipped” by one of the suspects and needed medical attention. The two suspects then ran away a short time later.

The Iron Mountain Police Department was assisted by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, and the Kingsford Public Safety Department.

If you have any information about this crime, give Iron Mountain Police a call at 906-774-1234