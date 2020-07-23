Iron River thief steals boat and sewing machine

IRON RIVER, Wisc. (WJMN) – The Town of Iron River Police are reporting stolen items from the Twin Bear Camp Ground in July.

According to police, a boat was taken sometime between Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20. Authorities believe the same person responsible for taking the boat, also entered 2 campers taking multiple items, including an antique Singer Featherweight sewing machine.

Anyone who has seen the items or witnessed the crime is asked to call Iron River Police at (715) 372-4285.