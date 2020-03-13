Ironwood man arrested after armed standoff

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – The Ironwood Public Safety Department arrested a man on Thursday Night following an armed standoff at a home on Celia Street. They first got the call at 9:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

Officers requested the Gogebic-Iron SWAT team to assist. The SWAT negotiator was able to talk the man into putting the gun down and exiting the home without harming himself or anyone else. He was arrested at the home.

Two females were at the home at the time and taken by ambulance to the the hospital. Their conditions are not being released.

The suspect was charged with multiple counts of domestic assault and weapons charges.