MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Police Department announced on Monday it has received multiple reports of counterfeit $50 bills being passed in the city.

MPD reminds people to inspect currency for proper security markings.

Notable on the counterfeit bills is an additional print mark (as noted in the attached image) not present on a legitimate $50.00 bill. Also the bills lack a watermark, color-shifting ink, and an embedded security thread.