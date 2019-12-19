Ishpeming police search for driver which repeatedly rammed another vehicle

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Ishpeming Police Department is asking for the public’s help investigating what they are calling a “road rage” incident that happened on Thursday morning.

According to police, the victim was driving a silver Subaru Hatchback, headed west on US-41 around 7:50 Thursday morning. The vehicle was intentionally rear-ended three times between the roundabout at Second St. and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.

The suspect’s vehicle is an older-model pickup truck. It has a square body style with square headlights and a dark paint color. The truck may also have four small lights on top of the vehicle. Police believe it may have some damage to the front end.

If anyone witnessed the incident or knows anything about the people involved, call The City of Ishpeming Police Department at 906-486-4416.

