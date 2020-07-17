Latest Michigan mask mandate expands and explains executive order

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-153 on Friday. It adds new details to the Governor’s previous executive order which was issued on Friday and took effect on Monday.

Governor Whitmer issued an additional executive order this week, extending the emergency and disaster declaration until August 11, 2020 at 11:59pm.

Executive Order 2020-153 adds that businesses may not assume that an unmasked customer cannot medically tolerate a face covering, though they can accept a customer’s verbal representation to that effect. It also requires public safety officers to wear a face covering unless doing so would seriously interfere in the performance of their responsibilities, and clarifies that wearing a mask at a polling place for purposes of voting in an election is not required, but strongly encouraged.

EXCEPTIONS TO THE GOVERNOR’S ORDER

Although a face covering is strongly encouraged even for people who are not required to wear one, the requirement to wear a face covering does not apply to individuals who, among other things:

Are younger than five years old;

Cannot medically tolerate a face covering;

Are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment;

Are exercising when wearing a face covering would interfere in the activity; or

Are at a polling place for purposes of voting in an election.

To view Executive Order 2020-153, click the link below:

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should: