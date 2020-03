ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – A logging truck rolled over on US-41 Thursday afternoon blocking traffic in both directions. Marquette County Dispatch confirms no one was hurt in the crash.

The rollover happened along US-41 near N Greenwood Lake Drive. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and investigators aren’t saying what caused the wreck.

Traffic is being rerouted on to County Road 496. Dispatchers were not sure how long the cleanup process would take.