Love on Local: Supporting businesses across Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A renewed effort is being poured into support locally owned and operated businesses in Marquette County. The partnership between Lake Superior Community Partnership (LCSP), Greater Ishpeming–Negaunee Chamber of Commerce, Virtual Marquette and others is a gift card program designed to encourage spending at local businesses as they re-engage.

The gift cards can be used at any business location in Marquette County that accepts credit/debit cards. In order to be considered a local business, at least 50% of a business is locally-owned, decision-making authority is vested in the local owners, and a business has a limited number of outlets and geographic range. Businesses do not have to be a member of the LCSP to participate.

The way the cards are designed for use, it encourages people to focus on shopping locally and keeping money spent on the community. Part of the $3 card fee will go into marketing the local businesses who participate.

Cards are good for one year after purchase

There is no fee for not using the cards

The first 500 cards ordered will have their shipping fee waived

You can buy as many cards as you want

Cards can be purchased with any increment