Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office investigating a police impersonator complaint

MACKINAC, Mich (WJMN) – The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a complaint of a police impersonator that has been spotted in Newberry and Engadine areas.

On March 18, 2021, officers were called to search the area of H-40 and Krause roads in Garfield Township. It was reported that a male subject, who was driving a Blue Chevrolet Tahoe that is equipped with a brush guard, emergency lights, spotlights, and no police markings. The subject conducted a traffic stop on a female driver and had her preform a field sobriety test.

The subject is described as a white male, in his late 20’s – early 30’s, approximately 5’10’ in height. The subject is described as thin to medium build, and clean shaven. The subject was seen wearing blue colored clothing without a name tag, patches, or badge.

If you have any information regarding this subject or vehicle, you can submit a tip on the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (906) 643 – 1165, or speak to a deputy, contact Central Dispatch at (906) 495 – 2142.