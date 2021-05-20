Making new friends, where age doesn’t matter and food is welcome

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich (WJMN) – In March the Upper Peninsula Commission for Area Progress (UPCAP) and Community Action of Alger and Marquette (CAAM) teamed up to bring the community the Boxes, Bags, and Buddies program.

Local 3’s Haley Schoengart decided to join the program as a volunteer, where she and her buddy Francine, had their first virtual cooking session, where the duo made a Peach Crumble.

“I thought it would be fun,” Francine Valenti said. “I knew I didn’t need to learn too much, I knew how to cook a little bit and you know you can meet people.”

With this program, all of the ingredients needed for the recipes are delivered right to your doorstep.

“I thought they did a really nice job,” Valenti said. “I mean they actually gave you more than you needed for the recipe. But they use like real butter and they even gave you a real lemon.”

Through this program, Francine says that it has allowed her to create recipes she never would have thought about.

“Oh I would recommend the program,” Valenti said. “You know you can read a recipe and “Oh it sounds wonderful and you make it and hate it and you won’t ever make it again but you don’t know unless you try.”

If you are interested in the Boxes, Bags, and Buddies program you can contact Lori Stephens-Brown at LStephensBrown@communityactionam.org as well as via telephone at phone: 906-228-6522 ext. 301 or you can contact Tammy Rosa at rosat@upcap.org as well as via phone at 906-786-4701. You can also dial 2-1-1 and ask for Tammy.