Man dies after boating incident in Baraga County

SPURR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police shared details of an apparent drowning on Ned Lake in Spurr Township on Monday.

FROM MSP:

At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Monday 07/13/2020, troopers from the Calumet Post responded to an apparent drowning on Ned Lake in Spurr Twp. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim, 71-year-old Gary Stroud from Amasa, apparently fell into the lake and drowned while tending to his boat that was moored near the lake shore. The victim was recovered from the water and was confirmed deceased. He was then transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital. Troopers were assisted by conservation officers from the Michigan DNR, Bay Ambulance, and first responders from Covington Twp as well as Michigamme/Spurr Twp. This incident is remains under investigation. Troopers are asking for anyone that may have information in regard to this incident to contact the Calumet Post at (906) 337-5145.