Man sustained injuries in ATV accident in Wells Twp.

WELLS TWP, Mich (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to County Road SAA near County Road 426 for an ATV crash. Patrick Pierzchala, 57 from Westland, Michigan was driving a 2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 southbound on Country Road SAA when he lost control and rolled the ATV with it coming to rest on its side.

Pierzchala was ejected from the ATV and sustained injuries which required him to be transported to U.P Health Systems-Marquette for evaluation and treatment.

Pierzchala was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was cited for Careless Driving.