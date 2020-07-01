Manistique shooting victim dies, suspect charges to change

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police announced on Wednesday, the victim of a shooting on June 17th in Manistique, has died from his injuries. He has been identified as Douglas Orr of Cooks, Michigan.

MSP shared that charges against the suspect, Trevor Gault, will be modified by the Schoolcraft County Prosecutor to reflect Orr’s death.

MSP investigators are still actively seeking information related to this incident. If you have not been interviewed and have information helpful to the case, please contact Detective Hauswirth at the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post (906) 428-4411.

Trevor Gault was arraigned at the 93rd District Court on June 22, 2020 for his involvement with the shooting in Schoolcraft County on June 17th.

Gault was charged with, Assault w/ Intent to Murder and Felony Firearms with bond being set at $5 million cash for Gault. New charges have yet to be announced.

Alyssa Arnold was also arraigned the same day at the 93rd District Court and charged with Harboring a Fugitive with bond being set at $500,000.