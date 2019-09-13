Marquette County Sheriff says, “no credible threat” to attempted abduction claims

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is addressing concerns after messages of attempted abductions surfaced online.

WJMN News notified the Sheriff’s office about posts being shared on social media where a woman claimed a group of men were trying to abduct women and children. The Sheriff’s office responded immediately, saying they investigated an incident on Thursday night and were looking into the situation further.

After speaking with deputies, the following release was sent out.

https://www.facebook.com/MQTsheriff/posts/2203267016466584

The Sheriff’s office identified the driver and says it was a case of, “mistaken perceptions” and there is “no credible threat.”

If you have concerns for your safety, you can call the Marquette County Sheriff’s office at 906-225-8435.

Human trafficking is an issue in Michigan. The Attorney General has a site with resources available to report issues. You can find out more, here.