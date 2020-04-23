Marquette Farmers Market sprouting new online roots

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market (DMFN) announced Thursday it plans to launch its season with an online only market. The decision was approved this week by the Marquette Downtown Development Authority (MDDA).

“We surveyed our vendors and customers and discovered that while both are supportive of a physical farmers market, both also support the idea of an online market. Only 30% of our vendors are selling their products online currently, but 80% indicated they would like to sell their products online,” reported DMFM Market Manager, Sara Johnson.

Johnson said a physical market will be discussed later in the season, but believes the online format will allow more vendors to participate.

“We would also have to limit the number of customers allowed in the market at a time. There’s also restrictions on what types of vendors are allowed. All of these factors, combined with public safety concerns, guided us towards exploring an online market,” said Johnson.

The online market is expected to launch in the middle of May. So how will it work

Only essential products will be available for purchase initially. This includes food, personal hygiene products and pet food/treats.

Customers will be allowed to place pre-orders from the online marketplace and pay online.

Orders will be available for pick-up at the Marquette Commons Saturday mornings, where the farmers market is usually held.

Food assistance programs including SNAP, the newly rolled out P-EBT program, Double Up Food Bucks, Project Fresh WIC and Senior Market Fresh will continue to be accepted. Customers who use these benefits will be able to place pre-orders online and pay in person at pick-up with their benefits.

The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market will partner with Taste the Local Difference (TLD) and Local Food Marketplace (LFM) to launch its online market.

For up to date information about the DMFM online marketplace please visit www.mqtfarmersmarket.com, follow on instagram @mqtfarmersmarket or on facebook www.facebook.com/mqtfarmersmarket. For more information about the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market, please contact Sara Johnson, Market Manager at (906) 362-3276 or farmersmarket@downtownmarquette.org