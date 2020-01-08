Marquette moving closer to adult-use marijuana businesses opening

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The city of Marquette is moving closer to adult-use marijuana businesses opening.

The Marquette Planning Commission met tonight to vote on amendments to the city’s land development code.

The land development code amendments were approved with one revision and are now moving on to be voted by the city commission.

With the new zoning codes, there would be no limit on the number of licensed marijuana businesses, but they have to be at least 500 feet away from schools, churches, or any licensed substance abuse program facilities.

The Marquette Planning Commission says the consumer demand may be different from what people think.

Dave Stensaas, City Zoning Administrator says, ” The retailers and consumption facilities are probably going to be trading a lot in edible marijuana products rather than smokeable. There will be both of course, but the consumer demand seems to be on edible products. ”

Stensaas says we could see more marijuana businesses opening as soon as summer.

” March first is when licenses will be available to be used, so I would imagine that there are some places that will be open very shortly after if not on March first, ” continues Stensaas.

The Marquette City Commission will hold a vote on February 10th, which means we could see Marijuana by March.