Marquette mural spreads message of equality

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When people drive into Marquette on Front Street, they will notice a colorful new mural greeting them at the intersection of Baraga Avenue.

Marquette artist Chelsea, who goes by sawftsea on Instagram said she created the image about a month ago and presented the idea of a mural to Brandon Sayen, the owner of LoyalTees Custom Apparel. She says the hands featured in the mural are those of Brandon Sayen and his wife Tesse.

Along with two hands holding and the text, the mural will feature butterflies, native plants and Little Presque Isle.

The message on the mural is “Evolve and Stay Involved.” Chelsea said she wants to see the Marquette continue to evolve as a community and to stay involved in the fight against racism and white supremacy.

“I want to continue to evolve myself and to amplify the voices of my black, brown, and indigenous friends and members of my community,” said Chelsea.

The mural is on the side of the LoyalTees building on Front and Baraga. Brandon Sayen told us on the phone he loved the idea. He says they also plan to add the words, “Welcome to Marquette” on the top of the building. It is a nod to the sign with the same text that appeared on the ore dock rail trestle which used to cross Front Street.