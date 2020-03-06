Closings
Marquette Police cruiser damaged in hit and run crash

Local News
Posted:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette Police cruiser was damaged on Thursday afternoon when it was it by another vehicle along CR 553 near Marquette Mountain Ski Hill.

According to Marquette Police, they are looking for the driver of mid 2000’s Toyota Camry. The paint color is white. It would have damage to the driver’s side bumper. The vehicle hit the patrol car and continued north on McClellan Avenue and was last seen near Pioneer Road.

If anyone was in the area around 3:35 p.m. Thursday and noticed the vehicle or witnessed the crash, please call the Marquette Police Department at 906-228-0400.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

