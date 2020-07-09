Masked counterfeit suspect wanted by Marquette police

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Police Department released two images on Thursday of a person they believe passed a counterfeit bill at a store. Identifying the suspect may be challenging because they were wearing a mask at the time.

Police are ask anyone with information regarding the subjects identity is asked to contact the Marquette Police Department at (906)228-0400 or send a private Facebook message.

Police did not say what denomination the bill was. Earlier this week they did send out a warning that fake $50 dollar bills were showing up in the city.

You can see the previous story with identifying marks to help tell if bills in your wallet might not be the real thing.